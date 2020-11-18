PAC panel concerned over slow pace in CAA cases

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Tuesday expressed concern over slow progress in three cases of Civil Aviation Authority and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a report on the cases within 15 days.
Convener Syed Naveed Qamar chaired the sub-committee meeting through the video-Link. The committee examined the audit paras pertaining to the Aviation Division for year 2016-17. The sub-committee warned that if the report was not submitted within the stipulated time, then chairman NAB would be summoned for a briefing on progress in the cases.
Expressing annoyance over the presence of junior officer of the FIA in the meeting instead of director, the sub-committee said the PAC meetings must be taken seriously. It was also decided to write a letter to the director general FIA.
Khawaja Shiraz, one of the sub-committee members, said if the inquiry had been completed, then it should be shared in the next meeting. Syed Naveed Qamar directed the PAC Secretariat to write a letter to the director general FIA about the junior officers attending the sub-committee meeting and said if the practice continued, then warrants would be issued for appearance next time.