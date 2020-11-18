WHO takes aim at cervical cancer to reduce cases, deaths

GENEVA: Vaccinating nine in 10 girls under 15 against cervical cancer, and improved screening and treatment of women could reduce infections by 40% and save 5 million lives by 2050, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer among women globally, is a preventable disease but strikes at least 570,000 each year and kills 311,000, the U.N. agency said. Almost all cases are linked to infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) types transmitted by sexual contact. Infection rates are twice as high in developing countries and death rates three times higher than in high-income countries.