Europe still needs US, NATO for security: German defence minister

BERLIN: Europe will not be able to provide for its own security without U.S. and NATO help for decades to come, Germany’s defence minister said on Tuesday, rejecting French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for an independent European defence strategy. Macron made his appeal in an interview for the ‘Revue Grand Continent’ publication on Monday, saying the United States would only respect Europe as allies “if we have sovereignty regarding our defence”. “The idea of a strategic autonomy for Europe goes too far if it nurtures the illusion that we could ensure Europe’s security, stability and prosperity without NATO and the U.S.,” German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.