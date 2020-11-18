US warship successfully destroysICBM target in test off Hawaii

WASHINGTON: A US warship has intercepted and destroyed an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) target in a test conducted northeast of Hawaii, the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) said.The test, conducted on Nov 16, involved an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense-equipped destroyer which the MDA did not identify. “We have demonstrated that an Aegis BMD-equipped vessel equipped with the SM-3 Block IIA missile can defeat an ICBM-class target,” said vice admiral and MDA director Jon Hill. The ICBM was destroyed outside Earth’s atmosphere, Raytheon said in a separate statement.