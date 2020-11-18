NHA issues alert for traffic during snowfall

Islamabad: National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Captain (r) Sikander Qayyum issued special instructions to keep NHA road network open for traffic during snowfall in winter, says a press release.

He said, in order to remove snow from roads site camps be stablished at the earliest and that necessary machinery also be arrange there, so that in emergency roads could be opened for traffic. He asked the NHA officers posted there to maintain coordination with local administration and the elite of the area to properly handle the emergency situation. He further said edibles should also be arranged at site camps so that people could be facilitated in emergency. NHA chairman NHA said, “Strict disciplinary action as per rules will be taken against the violators.”