Car lifters held

Islamabad: The Golra police arrested two car lifters and recovered a stolen vehicle from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

A police team constituted by SP (Saddar-Zone) under the supervision of DSP Sajjad Haider Bukhari including Station House Officer, Golra police station, Shams-Ul-Akber, ASI Noor Muhammad and others arrested the accused, identified as Muhammad Saleem and Atif Mehmood.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General of police (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crimes in the city, the spokesman added.