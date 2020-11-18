Govt urged to incentivise electric vehicle users

Islamabad : The environmentalists have underscored the need to immediately provide incentives promised by the government for use of electric vehicles in the country.

Saeed Barlas, an environmentalist, said the federal government while announcing policy regarding electric vehicles promised certain measures that are yet to be fulfilled.

He said, “The government announced that there would be minimum charges for registration of electric vehicles. It was also promised that the users of electric vehicles would be exempted from annual token tax and toll tax all over the country.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the electric vehicles so far imported in Pakistan can travel up to 300 kilometers with one full charge. The absence of charging stations on highways and motorways never allow their users to plan long road trips.

Shakeel Ahmad, a conservationist, said the use of electric vehicles is the best available opportunity to get rid of air pollution, adding “When it comes to air pollution we are currently facing a crisis like situation. So this is the time to promote use of electric vehicles to protect our environment and health of the masses as well.”

He said it is quite unfortunate that instead of giving incentives to the users of electric vehicles the registration charges have been increased from Rs4 lakhs to Rs8.5 lakhs.

There is only one charging station in Islamabad so all the users in the twin cities have to come here to recharge their electric vehicles.

According to the spokesman of the climate change ministry, their ministry is coordinating with the ministry of science and technology and other relevant departments to ensure establishment of charging stations for electric vehicles on main highways and motorways.

“The government will come up with incentives to promote use of electric vehicles that can help reduce air pollution and protect natural environment,” he said.