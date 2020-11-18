IBCC & IUCPSS to promote co-curricular activities

Islamabad : Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the promotion of co-curricular activities.

Through the signed MOU, both organisations agreed to cooperate and collaborate through fostering mutual cooperation and collaboration, conducting joint awareness sessions, career counselling sessions, advocacy seminars, consultative workshops, conferences, competitions, Student Convention & Expo and other academic activities.

It was agreed to promote curricular and co-curricular activities. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said that students are future leaders, hence, as per the mandate of the IBCC, a comprehensive leadership training program would be launched for the position holders of all intermediate boards across Pakistan.

He said that in collaboration with IUCPSS and its member institutions and partners, effective engagement of students would be ensured through organising national and regional co-curricular activities and competitions. He also underlined the importance of inculcating values of responsible citizenship and co-existence among the students.