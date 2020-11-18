Chinese official backs HK judicial ‘reform’ calls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HONG KONG: A senior Chinese official on Tuesday backed calls to "reform" Hong Kong’s judiciary, in a landmark speech signalling Beijing’s determination to assert more control over the city’s independent legal system.
Semi-autonomous Hong Kong owes much of its success to a transparent and internationally respected common law legal system that stands in stark contrast with the opaque, party-controlled courts in authoritarian China.