Wed Nov 18, 2020
AFP
November 18, 2020

Chinese official backs HK judicial ‘reform’ calls

World

AFP
November 18, 2020

HONG KONG: A senior Chinese official on Tuesday backed calls to "reform" Hong Kong’s judiciary, in a landmark speech signalling Beijing’s determination to assert more control over the city’s independent legal system.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong owes much of its success to a transparent and internationally respected common law legal system that stands in stark contrast with the opaque, party-controlled courts in authoritarian China.

