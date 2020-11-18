Big change in Punjab: PML-N

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that a forward block in PTI Punjab government is in the making. She said that in a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Tuesday, two ministers openly expressed no-confidence in the chief minister. Earlier, they talked against Buzdar in private meetings. She said that a big change was going to take place in Punjab in the coming days.