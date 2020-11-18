close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

Big change in Punjab: PML-N

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

LAHORE:PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that a forward block in PTI Punjab government is in the making. She said that in a meeting of the Punjab Cabinet Tuesday, two ministers openly expressed no-confidence in the chief minister. Earlier, they talked against Buzdar in private meetings. She said that a big change was going to take place in Punjab in the coming days.

Latest News

More From Lahore