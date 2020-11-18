Murder mystery solved

LAHORE:Green Town Investigation police solved a blind murder mystery after arresting a woman and her paramour. Intezar Hussain, 30, dealt in shoe business. His trainee Sarfraz alias Babar used to visit his house. Intezar’s wife Rubi developed illicit relations with Sarfraz. Both plotted to kill Intezar Hussain to get him out of the way. The accused took Intezar Hussain to a deserted area near Kot Lakhpat graveyard where Sarfraz shot Intezar Hussain dead on October 25, 2020. After killing Intezar, both escaped from the scene.