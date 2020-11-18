Zeffar, Uniform, Netsol register wins in Premier Super League

LAHORE: Zeffar, Uniform, and Netsol won the round matches of the fourth edition of the ongoing Premier Super League.

In the first match, Zeffar defeated DPS by 10 runs. Zeffer scored 119 for 7 in the allotted overs. Shehzad Ahmed scored 37. Mudassar Rathore got 4 wickets. In reply, DPS managed 109. Ali Arham scored 34, while Mohammad Irfan dismissed 3 and Shehzad Ahmed got 2 wickets. Shehzad Ahmed was declared the best player of the match.

Netsol defeated UCS by 39 runs. Netsol scored 180 for 5 in the allotted overs while playing first. Khurram Bilal scored 50 and Hamad Aziz got 3 wickets. In pursuit of the target, UCS scored 141 runs. Mohammad Kashif scored 48 runs and Saif Rasool managed to send 3 players to the pavilion. Khurram Bilal was the Man of the Match.

At Valencia Ground, Uniform defeated FBR by a huge margin of 61 runs. Playing first, Uniform scored 172 for 7 in the allotted overs. Abbas Ali played a brilliant innings of 64 runs while Qasim Malik got 3 wickets. FBR managed only 111 runs. Aamir Ashiq removed four players of the opposing team. Aamir Ashiq was declared the best player of the match.