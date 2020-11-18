Zeffar, Uniform, Netsol register wins in Premier Super League

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Zeffar, Uniform, and Netsol won the round matches of the fourth edition of the ongoing Premier Super League.
In the first match, Zeffar defeated DPS by 10 runs. Zeffer scored 119 for 7 in the allotted overs. Shehzad Ahmed scored 37. Mudassar Rathore got 4 wickets. In reply, DPS managed 109. Ali Arham scored 34, while Mohammad Irfan dismissed 3 and Shehzad Ahmed got 2 wickets. Shehzad Ahmed was declared the best player of the match.
Netsol defeated UCS by 39 runs. Netsol scored 180 for 5 in the allotted overs while playing first. Khurram Bilal scored 50 and Hamad Aziz got 3 wickets. In pursuit of the target, UCS scored 141 runs. Mohammad Kashif scored 48 runs and Saif Rasool managed to send 3 players to the pavilion. Khurram Bilal was the Man of the Match.
At Valencia Ground, Uniform defeated FBR by a huge margin of 61 runs. Playing first, Uniform scored 172 for 7 in the allotted overs. Abbas Ali played a brilliant innings of 64 runs while Qasim Malik got 3 wickets. FBR managed only 111 runs. Aamir Ashiq removed four players of the opposing team. Aamir Ashiq was declared the best player of the match.