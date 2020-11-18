Virus protocols take the sheen off PSL

KARACHI: The Covid-19 protocols have pulled the spirit out of cricket. There was no buzz and enthusiasm seen before the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) held here at the empty National Stadium on Tuesday.

Cricketers have been saying for the last few days that the presence of crowds is motivation for them and it was something unpleasant to play at the empty stadium.

The crowd presence was indeed a great motivation and it could help bringing the whole nation together. But it is the demand of international cricket to keep SOPs and hold cricketing activities without crowd. But the strange thing was that despite no fans Sindh government’s security plan was the same as it had planned for the matches in the past which were held with crowds.

It really put the residents around the venue in deep trouble.

In the past it was seen that before any such final people used to talk about the game even in mosques and streets but this time people were seen least interested in discussing the PSL game.

It was just a formality to complete the league which had been suspended on March 17 due to Covid-19.

The pitches standard was also not that good and batters found it difficult to score runs during the last few days of playoffs. In the final between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars too Lahore set only a 135-run target for Karachi Kings as the pitch was double-paced. So there was nothing huge plus of the playoffs and final.