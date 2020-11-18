Babar must learn to finish games: Sadiq

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Test opener Sadiq Mohammad on Tuesday said that the country’s skipper of all formats Babar Azam should learn how to finish the game.

“No doubt Babar is a fine player but he needs to finish the game,” Saqid told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Look Babar seems well-set even from the start and he is a vital product but unless he finishes the game he would not be called a good finisher,” Saqid said.

He said that the coaches and team management could teach him how to learn this.

“Coaches should sit with him and discuss how he will be able to finish the game. He should know how to play with the tail-enders and finish the game,” Sadiq added.

“Coaches should dictate him. If he turns out to be a big finisher of the game then it will help the team and it would be very good for Pakistan cricket keeping in view his calibre as a batsman,” Sadiq said.

Babar could not finish a one-day game against Zimbabwe a few days ago and also failed to do so in the PSL-5 eliminator, leaving his side in trouble, despite playing solidly.

About the Pakistan Super League (PSL) he said that it was just business. “It’s just a business and it does not benefit Pakistan cricket in terms of producing stuff for future national duty,” Sadiq said.

“Players earn through this channel and it is a plus point but it is not the type of cricket which could test players’ temperament and it would not be a good option to pick players for Pakistan team on the basis of the performances in the PSL,” Sadiq said.

“The cricket boards around the world earn through these leagues and it now depends on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) how it spends the money earned through this league for cricket development,” he said.

He said that there are very few overseas players in the PSL who are currently part of their respective national teams.

“It’s just a fun and nothing else,” Sadiq said.

He said that it is not right to compare PSL with IPL.

“I don’t think there is any comparison. In IPL some big guns of the world cricket play,” Sadiq said.