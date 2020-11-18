Aussie celebrity chef axed after posting Nazi symbol

SYDNEY: Australian celebrity chef and conspiracy theorist Pete Evans was ditched by several companies and had his books pulled from shelves on Tuesday after he posted a Nazi symbol to social media.

Major Australian retailers said they would remove Evans’ books and products from stores following a public backlash over his Instagram post that included a "Black Sun" symbol, an image associated with Nazi Germany and used by neo-Nazis.

Publisher Pan MacMillan was among those publicly distancing themselves from Evans, telling retailers they could return his books. Kitchenware brand Baccarat said it would stop producing and selling a line of products carrying his name.

"In our view, the images and views expressed by Mr Evans are abhorrent, unacceptable and deeply offensive," Baccarat Australia said in a statement. His upcoming appearance on Australia’s "I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here" reality television show was also reportedly cancelled. The since-deleted post features an image of a caterpillar wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap speaking with a butterfly that has the "Black Sun" symbol on its wing.