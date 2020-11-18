Chinese official backs HK judicial ‘reform’ calls

HONG KONG: A senior Chinese official on Tuesday backed calls to "reform" Hong Kong’s judiciary, in a landmark speech signalling Beijing’s determination to assert more control over the city’s independent legal system.

Semi-autonomous Hong Kong owes much of its success to a transparent and internationally respected common law legal system that stands in stark contrast with the opaque, party-controlled courts in authoritarian China.

But following months of pro-democracy protests last year, Beijing has cracked down on dissent and ramped up direct oversight in the city. On Tuesday a veteran official in charge of Beijing’s Hong Kong policy said it was time to re-examine how the judiciary operated.

"Even in Western countries, judicial systems have to catch up with the times and reform constantly," Zhang Xiaoming, deputy head of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, said in a speech marking the 30th anniversary of Hong Kong’s mini-constitution.

"This does not affect judicial independence," he insisted. Zhang did not give any specifics on what path such reform should take. But he did name-check Henry Litton, a retired senior judge who has written multiple columns in recent months critical of Hong Kong’s judiciary.