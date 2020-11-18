Bosnia arrests ex-police accused of civilian killings during war

SARAJEVO: Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested a former ethnic Serb policeman accused of participating in the execution of 51 civilians during the 1990s war, including detainees from notoriously gruesome Omarska camp.

Fifty-year-old Dusan Culibrk, who was a member of Bosnian Serb police unit, was arrested in northwestern town Krupa Na Uni, the same region where the crimes were committed almost 30 years ago, prosecutors said in a statement.

A quarter of a century after the Bosnia’s war, the local justice system is still working on some 600 war crimes cases, with staggering 4,500 suspects, according to official data. The 1992-95 conflict left some 100,000 dead in violence that fractured Bosnia’s three main communities of Serbs, Croats and Muslims, known as Bosniaks.

Culibrk is suspected of "having participated" in the "execution of 44 Bosniak and Croat civilians", prosecutors said. The group was taken from the Omarska camp by members of his unit under the pretences of a prisoner exchange, but were instead shot near the village of Donji Dubovik, according to the statement.