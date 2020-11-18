Call to review marriage hall ban

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Tuesday urged the government to review its decision to close down marriage halls to save more than 50 industries and jobs of millions of workers, a statement said.

Addressing a joint press conference at LCCI premises, chamber President Mian Tariq Misbah and Lahore Marriage Halls Association President Mian Muhammad Ilyas said that the closure of marriage halls would not only be a big blow to the industry, but would also put the employment of millions of workers at stake.

The government must reconsider its decision to shut marriage halls from November 20, they said, adding that the government should defer markup for at least a year, as marriage halls and catering businesses were facing a severe financial crunch.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had introduced a temporary finance scheme for the payment of salaries and wages of the labour and marriage hall workers should also be facilitated on easy conditions, they added.