Entrepreneurs to get industrial plots

LAHORE: The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) has decided to hand over possession of plots to industrial entrepreneurs on preferential basis in all its economic zones, a statement said on Tuesday.

PIEDMC Chairman Nabeel Hashmi announced this after approval of the decision by the board of directors, it added. The objective of the preference is to speed up industrialisation process and provide facilities to potential industrialists and investors, he said.

The board of directors also approved a concessional package to all those investors who would purchase more than 25 acres of land for their industrial setups in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park. Talking to newsmen, Hashmi said that Rs1,250 million would be utilised for the establishment of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, second biggest industrial estate after Multan in South Punjab.

The meeting also decided to set up advisory boards for Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Rahim Yar Khan industrial zones of Punjab. Besides, the meeting also approved a plan for supply of electricity to five industrial estates in Punjab, including three special economic zones, Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and Sundar Industrial Estate.