SBP amends FCVA instructions

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday amended instructions regarding the foreign currency value account (FCVA), saying that an individual non-resident Pakistani and non-resident holding Pakistan origin card are eligible to open these accounts, a circular said.

Moreover, under the foreign exchange manual, the banks are required to report inward remittance transactions, except for family maintenance and exports, exceeding $10,000 on Form “R” to the SBP.

Form “R” is the declaration in respect of receipts above Rs10,000 for purposes other than exports and family maintenance.

“It is advised that instead of asking the customer to provide duly filled in Form ‘R’, the bank receiving remittances in FCVA exceeding $10,000, or equivalent thereof, may digitally obtain the information, required for filling Form “R”, from the customer / remitting bank, if not already available in the transaction detail, for the purpose of reporting of transactions to the SBP,” the circular added.