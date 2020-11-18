close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

Gold prices fall Rs200/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs200/tola to Rs112,350/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs171 to Rs96,322, it added. In the international market, bullion rates decreased $4 to $1,888/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates decreased Rs20 to Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs17.15 to Rs1,028.80.

Latest News

More From Business