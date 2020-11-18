Groping in the dark

LAHORE: This government grabbed power promising the moon to its electorate, but never came up with a plan on how to deliver it, evident from the fact that halfway into its term it almost killed the economy as well as governance brazenly insisting the good days are around the corner.

Before coming to power the PTI boasted that it has all the solutions to take the economy to new heights through its highly qualified team of experts.

As it turned out in the end the highly qualified experts were mostly those that had been part of previous governments.

The PTI economic team includes the likes of Hafeez Sheikh, Razzak Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Omer Ayub, and others. All of them have served one or more regimes in the past. None was able to deliver. The lone so called PTI expert was Asad Umar who was replaced by Hafeez Sheikh after a brief stint as Finance Minister.

Had the economic team been completely new one could have given the party a margin of being unable to pull along with the bureaucratic culture of the country. This excuse lost validity when its main economic team consisted of seasoned technocrats that served better in the past governments.

Was it because their leader lacked the patience needed to operate in the prevailing bureaucratic culture? Former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz used to say that the bureaucratic decision making in Pakistan is very slow. He revealed that it takes a day or two in the private sector to implement a decision taken by the board of the company. In the government it takes at least three months of constant hammering to get a similar order implemented.

This fact was known to the experienced lot in the Imran Khan government. They perhaps failed to brief the Prime Minister properly. The PM used to lose patience when decisions taken by the cabinet were not promptly implemented and resulted in frequent transfers and reshuffling of senior bureaucrats.

The bureaucrats that replaced the disgraced ones also needed time to grasp the situation and the policies and by the time they became well-versed with the situation they were also replaced. We have examples of numerous FBR chairmen changing hands in 27 months. The number of finance secretaries’ replacements is also very high. Same is the case with the secretary of commerce. These actions created chaos and adversely impacted the confidence of bureaucrats. The actions by the National Accountability Bureau further aggravated the situation.

Such uncertainties are breeding grounds for inaction as well as corruption. The rate of corruption rises on the plea that the government is very strict. In reality the government was nowhere to be found as it had lost its writ. Corruption punctures the government revenues. Corruption expenditure is not directed to benefit the poor. Growth remains exclusive if the economic policies remain hostage to corruption.

The PTI government assumed power on a revolutionary agenda but it tried to implement its manifesto through the hands tried by many past governments. The tried hands are the flag bearers of the status quo. The PTI government on the other hand was against the status quo and wanted its agenda to be implemented.

The confusion that followed even uprooted the status quo and the party agenda. Now the economy is on a rollercoaster moving down with great speed. We must wait for the final crash if things are not immediately improved.

Purging of corruption was essential in accomplishing more inclusive economic and social policies. A swing in economic ideas and policies are a key factor in making economic growth more equitable.

Planners must apply taxation principles that are required to distribute wealth. Fair land reforms would distribute land more equitably (extremely low landholding of less than 12.5 acres also breeds corruption and poverty.

Creditable cooperatives should club smaller land holding to achieve economies of scale and mechanical farming. Development economists do not consider growth or development positive if it does not benefit the poor. Denial of proper education and health facilities to the majority of the population is the major cause of poverty.

Unfortunately, we give lip-service to these two sectors. Health insurance would be effective if the government hospitals and clinics operate transparently. When doctors do not report for duty in remote areas and assign the duty to paramedical staff then we should say goodbye to improvement in health.

Government has abdicated its duty of ensuring fair health and education facilities. Poor have been thrown to wolves in the private sector where they have to part with assets to get a dear one treated or a child admitted in school/college. Unfortunately, the poor mostly lack such assets and let their dear ones live in misery without treatment and keep their children illiterate.