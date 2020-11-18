BAFL designated as market maker at PSX

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah Limited (BAFL) has become the country’s first commercial bank designated as a market maker for debt securities at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), a statement said on Tuesday.

An agreement to this effect was signed between the BAFL and the PSX in a ceremony at the apex bourse’s trading hall.

Farrukh H Khan, CEO PSX, and Atif Bajwa, President and CEO BAFL, inked the accord.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sulaiman S Mehdi, Chairman PSX, Ali Sultan, Group Head of Treasury and Capital Markets, Bank Alfalah, Board members of PSX and senior management of both the organisations. Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Khan, CEO PSX, said, “Growth of the debt markets is an important strategic objective of PSX and critical for the economic growth of Pakistan”.

“In line with the recent regulatory changes introduced by SECP and PSX, I am very happy that Bank Alfalah has been approved as the first market maker of debt securities at the Exchange.”

Khan said it would usher in a new chapter in the growth of debt markets, thereby ensuring a deep, liquid and transparent secondary debt market in Pakistan and benefit both issuers and investors”.

Khan further said the BAFL had a long standing commitment to the capital markets and was one of the few banks with a presence in both the brokerage and asset management industries. “Hence, I am particularly happy that they have also taken this step to become the first bank to become a market maker on PSX,” he added.

He said it would help to further develop Pakistan’s debt market to regional and international levels.

Atif Bajwa, CEO of BAFL said his bank would like to thank SECP and PSX for their continued efforts in developing and promoting the capital markets of Pakistan.

“Sharing the same vision, we believe that a well-developed capital market is important from both issuer and investor perspectives. At present, the domestic market is primarily focused on bank loans for financing requirements,” Bajwa said.