DRAP streamlining process for Covid vaccines registration

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is working to streamline the process for fast registration of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, an official said on Tuesday.

The official of ministry of national health services said the government showed special interest in ensuring

quality vaccine at the earliest for population and in principle, approved specific funding to obtain an effective vaccine.

“It is expected that all the integrated efforts will ensure availability of an effective and safe vaccine as and when it becomes available globally,” the official told APP.

The official said the government is making efficient arrangements for effective supply chain management of vaccine and required manpower.

The government has a Covid-19 vaccine strategy in place which was developed in response to data and global best practices.

“Under this strategy the government has prioritized the groups most likely to be the initial recipients of a potential vaccine,” he said.

The official said Covid-19 has devastated health system and economy at the global level and an effective vaccine is a possible under the long-term strategy against coronavirus.

Since January efforts have been made globally to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in a shortest time possible and in

this scenario, the initial news of a potential effective vaccine is good news, he added.

An expert committee on Covid-19 vaccine, which comprises of public health and infectious diseases experts from public and private sectors, has been the source of technical oversight and review of safety and efficacy data coming in from trials.

The efficacy of preliminary results of experimental Covid-19 vaccine is reported to be 90 percent of participants while these results look encouraging but full trial data is awaited and only after the availability and review of this data the situation will be clear, said the official.

Vaccine manufacturers are also expected to publish preliminary results of their human trial in coming weeks, which are been keenly observed in the global community and experts in Pakistan.

“This pace of discovery is unprecedented and reflects the collective global effort in making it happen,” he said.

The official said another committee has been negotiating with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers and has identified leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates for introduction in Pakistan.

The government is also in close contact with COVAX and GAVI (global alliance for vaccine immunization) alliance through which it is expecting to negotiate a significant quantity of vaccine for Pakistani population as early as possible. Clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine are also in progress in Pakistan, which are progressing satisfactory, he added.