Gold prices fall Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs200/tola to Rs112,350/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs171 to Rs96,322, it added. In the international market, bullion rates decreased $4 to $1,888/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates decreased Rs20 to Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs17.15 to Rs1,028.80.