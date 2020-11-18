Rickshaw driver, woman arrested for killing sister-in-law

Police on Tuesday arrested a rickshaw driver and a woman for their alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of a housemaid who worked in the Defence Housing Authority.

The housemaid, Ansar Bibi, had gone missing on October 28. Police had registered a kidnapping case. During an investigation, police interrogated the rickshaw driver who used to pick and drop the woman from the bungalow where she worked. Police said the rickshaw driver, namely Fayyaz, changed his statements too many times during the interrogation.

Subsequently, police took him into the custody and later Fayyaz allegedly admitted the crime. The suspect revealed that Ansar Bibiâ€™s sister-in-law, Naseem Khatoon, was involved in the murder, police said.

The rickshaw driver told police that he took the woman to Ibrahim Hyderi where he stabbed her and then burnt the dead body. Police have recovered the remains of the deceased from Ibrahim Hyderi and seized the murder which is a knife. Police said the deceased was the mother of three children. Police said the deceased and the arrested woman had had illicit relations with the rickshaw driver.

Two men held

The ANF claimed to have arrested two suspects in raids and seized hashish from their possession. According to ANF joint director Abid Zulfiqar, a team intercepted a motorcycle near Indus Chowrangi in Korangi and found a man carryihg 15.5 kilograms of hashish. The suspect was identified as Fahim Ahmed. Separately, the ANF checked Basarat Khan on the Gizri Flyover and found him carrying seven kilograms of hashish. Cases have been registered.