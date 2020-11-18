Nine more die as 904 fresh Covid-19 cases emerge in Sindh

Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 904 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,760 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 12,430 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 904 people, or 7.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,832,857 tests, which have resulted in 157,432 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 continues to stand at two per cent. He said that 11,020 patients are currently under treatment: 10,505 in self-isolation at home, five at isolation centres and 510 at hospitals, while 422 patients are in critical condition, of whom 40 are on life support.

He added that 400 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 143,652, which shows a 91 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 904 fresh cases of Sindh, 610 (or 68 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 247 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 160 from District South, 72 from District Central, 65 from District Korangi, 56 from District Malir and 10 from District West.

As for other divisions of the province, Hyderabad has reported 86 new cases, Shikarpur 26, Larkana 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Kashmore 18, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas 10 each, Umerkot nine, Badin eight, Ghotki, Naushehroferoze and Tando Allahyar seven each, Dadu four, Khairpur and Thatta three each, Jamshoro, Sanghar and Sukkur two each, and Kambar and Matiari one each, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of the province to stay safe by washing their hands with soap and water or using a hand sanitiser to them clean, wearing masks and avoiding shaking hands with each other.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Shah and Commerce Minister Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo had tested positive for Covid-19. The chief minster Shah said he had felt a bit feverish on Friday, so he had isolated himself at home. He added that he had a light fever but no serious symptoms.