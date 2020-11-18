Presidential couple tour recaptured Armenian territories

BAKU: Azerbaijan´s presidential couple have made a triumphant tour of the territories recaptured from Armenian forces in fierce clashes over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region that ended in Yerevan´s humiliating defeat. Last week, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered peace deal that ended six weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh that left thousands dead and displaced tens of thousands more.

Under the deal that sparked celebrations in Azerbaijan and fury in Armenia, Yerevan agreed to cede swathes of the disputed region to Baku, as well as other territories controlled by Armenian separatists since a devastating war in the 1990s.

Cheering crowds greeted strongman Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva as they travelled Monday to Jebrayil and Fizuli districts, sporting military fatigues, pictures and video released on Tuesday by the Azerbaijani presidency showed.