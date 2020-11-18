Trump asked aides about striking Iran nuke site

WASHINGTON: Two months before he is due to leave office, President Donald Trump asked top aides about the possibility of striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, The New York Times reported late on Monday.

During a meeting at the Oval Office last Thursday, the outgoing Republican leader asked several top aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, "whether he had options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear site in the coming weeks," the newspaper said.

The senior officials "dissuaded the president from moving ahead with a military strike," warning him that such an attack could escalate into a broader conflict in the last weeks of his presidency, the Times wrote.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said any military action would be met with a crushing response but added that he personally found it unlikely Washington would want to create instability.

"Our summarised response has always been that any action against the people of Iran will be met with a crushing response," Rabiei told a Tuesday news conference. He said his "personal opinion, not that of the government spokesman" was that "there might be attempts" but he did not expect "that they would want to bring insecurity to the world and region."

Trump reportedly asked his aides for options after a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that Iran was continuing to stockpile low enriched uranium above the limits set by a 2015 agreement with major powers that Trump has since abandoned.

According to the Times, the most likely target of such a strike would have been the country’s main nuclear fuel plant at Natanz in central Iran. Trump’s withdrawal from the nuclear agreement in 2018 was followed by the unilateral reimposition of crippling economic sanctions which prompted Iran to suspend some of its obligations under the deal.

European governments who have battled to keep the accord afloat have been buoyed by the projected victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the US presidential election two weeks ago, which has raised the prospect of a renewed diplomatic approach from the White House.

But the Trump administration, which has yet to concede defeat, has pledged to step up its punitive policy in what some analysts see as an attempt to build a "wall of sanctions" that a Biden administration would find difficult to dismantle after it takes office in January.Iranians are also monitoring sudden personnel changes inside the Pentagon, including Trump’s removal of the defence secretary, Mark Esper, and the recruitment of a group of hardliners. Little official explanation has been given for the reshuffle, leaving Iranian officials on guard for a military confrontation.

Iranians are also monitoring sudden personnel changes inside the Pentagon, including Trump's removal of the defence secretary, Mark Esper, and the recruitment of a group of hardliners. Little official explanation has been given for the reshuffle, leaving Iranian officials on guard for a military confrontation.

Some Iranian diplomats are insisting no talks should occur until not only the US provides compensation for American sanctions since 2018, but also existing US sanctions are lifted. Biden has said he wishes to return to the deal, but not been precise on the preconditions, or the political capital he might be willing to expend to overcome Israel’s opposition and gain the support of Congress for such a move. He is likely to be surrounded by aides who are veterans of the pre-2015 negotiations.

There is also tension about the anniversary on 3 January of the US killing of Qassem Suleimani, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps leader killed in a US drone strike in Iraq. Senior IRGC commanders this week repeated claims that Iran had not yet fully exacted revenge for his assassination.

Iran has sought to reach out to its Arab neighbours, with Zarif warning them that Trump will be leaving in 70 days, but Iran’s regime will remain “forever.” The foreign minister urged them to realise that “betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble”.