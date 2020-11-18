close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
AFP
November 18, 2020

1,000 killed in six months in Sudan: UN

World

AFP
November 18, 2020

JUBA: The United Nations Mission in South Sudan said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 people have been killed and 400 abducted in communal conflicts in the past six months. South Sudan is struggling to emerge from six years of conflict which formally ended with the creation of a power-sharing government in February.

Violence has soared in recent months between rival communities, often over cattle raiding which leads to cycles of brutal revenge killings. "More than 1,000 people died in Warrap in the past six months ... there are a lot of people who want to go on and carry out revenge attacks for those that have died," UN special envoy David Shearer said.

