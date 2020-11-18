Expensive education

I have recently passed my intermediate examinations and I am looking for a good university to take admission. My search has shown me some of the harshest truths of our society. Almost every private institution is charging close to Rs100,000 for a semester. It is a big amount of money, and a lot of parents cannot afford it. In our country, job opportunities are quite low. Everyone wants to study at a prestigious institution so that they can get a good job once they graduate. But high fees at private institutions indicate that education is only for the rich. Those who can afford quality education find decent jobs easily. They earn a good sum of money. On the other hand, students who are financially weak have to kill their dreams of getting high-quality education.

Nasira Gibran

Karachi