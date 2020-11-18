The chief of the TLP and his followers have a full right to protest against the anti-Muslim rhetoric of the government of France. However, the TLP leader should also realise the trouble that his protest caused to residents. Hundreds of thousands of people of the twin cities were disturbed by the protest. Some people couldn’t take their family members to hospitals while others missed their flights. Also, almost everyone suffered a lot because of the suspension of mobile phone services.

Many people who had to go to work were unable to reach work. The people who were most affected by the protest were those who live close to Murree Road. Tear gas seeped into homes and caused inconvenience to residents. I wonder if the TLP chief had realised that his protest has caused unbearable financial losses to a majority if the people. On the protest day, thousands of families had gone to bed hungry because the sole breadwinner of the house was unable to earn the daily wage.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad