Irrefutable evidence

It is true that India is an arch enemy of Pakistan. However, the people of Pakistan have proved multiple times that they believe in peace and want to maintain the relationship of brotherhood with their neighbour. In a recently held press conference, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar have exposed the wrong intentions of India.

They presented concrete proofs that show that India is supporting notorious groups in Pakistan to destabilise the country. It now relies on the international community to take notice of the situation and do something about it.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Islamabad

*****

Pakistan has sufficient evidence that highlights India’s role in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. The neighbouring country is using all possible channels to facilitate terrorists to destabilise the country.

Pakistan is already aware of India’s tactics. The 2019 air strikes and the presence of an Indian spy in Balochistan indicate that India is trying to create unrest and chaos in the country. India has always claimed that Pakistan carries out cross-border attacks. Pakistan has a perfect opportunity to reach out to the international community and tell them how India tries to destabilise the country.

Areena Aslam Mohammadi

Sukkur