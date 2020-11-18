School closure?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading swiftly in the country. The government is considering closing all schools across the country. The officials concerned will hold a meeting on November 23 to decide the future of schools.
I request the education authorities to not close schools and ensure that all education institutions are following SOPs. Distance learning, in our country, is still a challenge. It is feared that many students will get behind if the schools are closed for an indefinite period.
Abdul Ahad Ghunyo
Ghotki