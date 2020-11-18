ASI Mohammad Bux Buriro performed incredibly and emerged as a hero in the Kashmore incident. He took great risk and put his daughter’s life in danger to save the four-year-old girl and arrest the suspects.

A ceremony was held in Karachi to honour him for his great work. Our society needs police officers like Mohammad Bux Buriro who perform their duties wholeheartedly.

Ghulam Mustafa Baladi

Jamshoro