The remaining matches of the PSL 5 that were postponed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak were held in Karachi. To provide security to international players, many roads were blocked which caused a lot of trouble to the city’s residents. University Road is the main road that connects the Gulshan and Johar neighbourhoods to Saddar. This man road was blocked and commuters couldn’t reach their desired destinations on time.

And since University Road was blocked, Shahrah-e-Faisal witnessed the worst traffic jam. Residents had to travel for hours to cover short distances. I urge the authorities to find a viable solution for this issue. Even though it is true that the safety of players is top priority, the authorities shouldn’t ignore the inconvenience caused to the people because of blocked roads and traffic jams.

Huzaifa Gaba

Karachi