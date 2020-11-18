Mad dogs bite 20 in Buner

DAGGAR: Over 20 persons, including women and children, were bitten by mad dogs in different parts of Buner district in a single day on Tuesday. Locals said that rabid dogs were roaming freely in various areas of the district, which had bitten a number of people, including women and children. They said that mad dogs had bitten at least 20 persons in Pir Baba, Diwana Baba, Amnawar, Sultanwas, Hisar, Daggar and other areas. They said that four persons of a family named Safia, Akhtar, Shehnaz and Naheed were bitten by a mad dog. Besides, Jehanzeb of Bhattai, Maria and Hubab Ali of Amnawar, Khan Bacha of Sultanwas, Bahadur Khan of Hisar, Immad, Sultan Bahadur and Bakht Zaman of Pir Baba were also fallen prey to rabid dogs.

It was also reported that a grade 5 girl student of Ziarat Killay in Diwana Baba area had also died of rabies recently. Over 150 persons have been bitten by the rabid dogs during the last two months in the district. The elders have appealed to the government and Tehsil Municipal Administration to take prompt steps for culling the mad dogs to save precious lives in the area and ensure availability of anti-rabies vaccine in hospitals of the district.