Auqaf Dept manager held for ‘corruption’

ABBOTTABAD: The Anti-Corruption police arrested a manager of Auqaf Department red-handed while taking bribes here. The Anti-Corruption police along with judicial magistrate Shahid Zaman raid the office of Muhammad Rafiq, a manager of Auqaf Department, and arrested him for taking Rs50,000 bribe. The department concerned has registered a case under relevant sections of Anti-Corruption Act. It was said that there were numerous complaints against the manager for his involvement in massive corrupt practices in dealing with tenants of the department and others.