Bakers fined for selling unhygienic sweets

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has intensified crackdown against food adulteration in various districts of the province.

The authority inspected several bakeries and Kabab sellers on the University Road in Peshawar. The premises and staff of some food outlets were found to be unhygienic and they were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). During an operation in Mardan district, the authority sealed a bakery for mixing washing powder, expired eggs and unhealthy non-food grade colours in making sweets.