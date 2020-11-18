Efforts on to boost Pak-Afghan trade, says minister

PARACHINAR: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that efforts were being made to further boost Paki-Afghan trade via the Kharlachi border point in Kurram tribal district.

He was speaking at a meeting of heads of line departments in Parachinar, the headquarters of Kurram tribal district, on Tuesday. The initiative, he believed, would create opportunities for livelihood and employment for the local populace besides Pakistani traders and products would have access to the markets in Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs). “Pakistan and CARs enjoy various religious and cultural ties. They assumed great significance in the region owing to their energy potential,” the minister said, adding that peace was prerequisite for promotion of trade and development in the region.

He said that tribal districts had vast tourism potential and the incumbent government was making efforts to explore and exploit these resources for the benefit of the local people. He said that steps would be taken to resolve the issue of staff shortage and installing the oxygen plant in the District Headquarters Hospital, Parachinar, to facilitate people. Shaukat Yousafzai said the provincial government was in contact with the federal government about the issues related to gas supply, deforestation, education, health, livestock and dairy development in the merged districts.