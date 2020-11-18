Doctors ask people, politicians to follow corona SOPs

MANSEHRA: The doctors in Mansehra and Upper Kohistan have urged the people and politicians to follow the precautionary measures strictly to avoid getting infected with Covid-19.

“The second wave of the coronavirus is more critical than the first one and hospitals could be overwhelmed with the influx of patients if people and politicians don’t follow the SOPs,” Dr Pirzada, the deputy district health officer Upper Kohistan, told a news conference in Dasu on Tuesday.

At another press conference addressed by Dr Arshad Naeem, the district focal person corona and others, appealed to people to stay at home to help limit the transmission of the virus. Dr Pirzada said that Kohistan, which remained mostly without Covid-19 cases following the outbreak of pandemic in the country, was now witnessing the arrival of more and more patients with coronavirus symptoms. “We will not be able to handle the situation if the Covid-19 cases registered a sharp increase,” he feared.

The deputy DHO said that people should strictly follow the SOPs set by the government to contain spread of the coronavirus and politicians should not hold public gatherings which caused rapid spread of the virus, he said. “We appeal to politicians to postpone public gatherings to slow the transmission of the virus,” he added.