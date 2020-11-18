Shopkeepers arrested for overcharging

PESHAWAR: The district administration registered first information reports (FIRs) against 14 shopkeepers for overcharging consumers.

The officials inspected more than 600 shops across the district and arrested 14 shopkeepers for fleecing the customers. The FIRs against these shopkeepers were registered.

Four shops were sealed during the crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

The district administration had also directed the officials to visit the fruit and vegetable markets on a daily basis and ensure the implementation of the government rate-list.

The officials were directed to ensure that the shopkeepers sold daily use items as per the rates fixed by the government.