Biker killed in road accident

Dera Ismail Khan: A motorcyclist was killed and coach driver was injured in a road accident at Lachhra Adda here on Tuesday.

Police said that a passenger coach, heading to Bannu, collided with a motorcycle while overtaking a school van near Lachhra Adda on Dera Town bypass road during fog.

As a result, the motorcyclist identified as Khalid died on the spot while coach driver Azad Khan sustained injuries.