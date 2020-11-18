close
Wed Nov 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

Biker killed in road accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 18, 2020

Dera Ismail Khan: A motorcyclist was killed and coach driver was injured in a road accident at Lachhra Adda here on Tuesday.

Police said that a passenger coach, heading to Bannu, collided with a motorcycle while overtaking a school van near Lachhra Adda on Dera Town bypass road during fog.

As a result, the motorcyclist identified as Khalid died on the spot while coach driver Azad Khan sustained injuries.

Latest News

More From Peshawar