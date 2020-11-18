Road accident victims laid to rest

NOWSHERA: The funeral prayers of eight victims, including the two women, who were killed in road mishap a day earlier, were laid to rest here on Tuesday.

At least 10 people, including two women and two students, were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Spin Kanay village here on Monday. Officials and eyewitnesses said that the passenger coach was on its way when the driver lost control over the steering wheel while negotiating a sharp turn at Spin Kanay near Kaka Sahib. The vehicle plunged into the gorge, leaving 10 people dead and another 10 injured. The local people rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies and the injured on self-help basis and took them to hospitals.