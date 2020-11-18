Corona claims another 7 lives in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus has claimed seven more lives, including a prominent television artiste Naji Khan and infected 445 more people in the past two days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the death toll to 1,318.

Four people had died on Monday and three more on Tuesday. About 245 people were diagnosed with the viral infection on Monday and 200 on Tuesday in the province. With the latest positive cases, the infectious disease has so far infected 42,815 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Of three fresh fatalities, two were reported from Abbottabad and one from Peshawar. In KP, Peshawar has suffered more human losses than any district from the coronavirus. It has lost 620 people so far. The Peshawar Division - comprises Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber and Mohmand districts - has suffered more than any other division from the infectious disease. Of 200 positive cases, Peshawar reported 90, Mansehra 57, Abbottabad 12, Upper Chitral 9, South Waziristan 7, Mardan 6, Dera Ismail Khan 5, Tank and Swat 4 each cases.