Wheat situation ‘completely under control’, says Hafeez

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Hafeez Sheikh has insisted that after the government imported wheat to address the shortage, the stock situation is “completely under control” as the commodity’s price has been declining for the past few weeks.

“Good news is coming about the economy,” the adviser said during a media briefing here on Tuesday. He was flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

Speaking about the runaway inflation in the country, Sheikh maintained the government was trying to control the prices of the commodities, especially that of wheat and sugar. He said the government had to import wheat to meet the shortage in the country and now the stock situation was “completely under control” as there was no shortage of any grain at this time.

He said the government was also providing the wheat to flour mills at a lower price of Rs 1,475 per 40 kg. He said due to the government’s efforts the wheat prices were witnessing declining trend for last three weeks.

The government, he said, was releasing 40,000 tons of wheat on a daily basis to the flour mills to ensure sufficient availability of wheat flour in the market.

Further, he said the government was also planning to increase the beneficiaries of the “Ehsaas” programme from the current 4.5 million to 7 million to whom the government would pay cash support “on a permanent basis”.

He also said the country’s economy had picked up as indicated by the performance of both external as well as internal economic sectors. The adviser said on the internal front, large scale manufacturing had witnessed around 5 per cent growth after a long time, with cement sales increasing up to 20 million tons while there had been considerable growth in products of automobiles and fertilisers.

Sheikh said exports from the country were increasing while the textile sector had received export orders up to December. “In addition, the rupee has stabilised and in fact has enhanced its value while the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has risen up to $13 billion,” he added.

On the fiscal side, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs1,340 billion revenues in four months, which is more than the actual target earmarked for the period.

Sheikh also said the government had inherited a current account deficit exceeding $20 billion which was brought down to $3 billion in the first year and now even it had turned to a surplus of over $792 million.

“This issue has been controlled completely now,” he added.He said during the recent months, the profitability of business companies was also increasing as the profitability of top 100 companies had increased by 36 per cent while that of banking sector by 56 per cent

“Our stock market is proving to be one of the world’s most attractive one as the world investors are observing that the investment in PSX will be fruitful due to the increased economic activity in Pakistan,” he added.