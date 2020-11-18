Shibli urges opposition to honour GB people’s mandate

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said the opposition should end the “bad tradition” of not accepting its defeat after election as the opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) continued to condemn the “rigging” in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

“This kind of attitude is against democratic norms,” Faraz said in a tweet. He added: “Emotional statements made by Bilawal Bhutto [Zardari] are devoid of logic and reality.

“Those lecturing about democracy should themselves adopt a democratic behaviour. Those who are raising slogans of ‘respect the vote’ are not ready to honour the vote of the Gilgit-Baltistan people.”

The minister said all polls in Gilgit-Baltistan showed the ascendancy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan was a popular leader. “Those who did nothing for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan could not have gotten the votes, he added.

His tweet came as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz condemned the alleged rigging in the elections in a telephone conversation.

”Despite the rigging, the opposition parties getting more votes than the ruling coalition is proof of the PTI’s unpopularity,” Bilawal was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Maryam told Bilawal that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were standing with the opposition. Both leaders decided to meet in person soon.