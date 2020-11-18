Pakistan denies US pressure over Israel recognition

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday described as “fabricated” the media reports claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview had mentioned the pressure of United States on Pakistan to recognise Israel.

Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Prime Minister had clearly articulated Pakistan’s position that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue to the satisfaction of the Palestinian people was reached, Pakistan could not recognise Israel.

He said Khan had stressed that Pakistan’s policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, adding: “The Prime Minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation”. The spokesman said Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.