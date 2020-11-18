AJK to go under 15-day corona lockdown from Friday

Ag Agencies

MIRPUR/ISLAMABAD/QUETTA/KARACHI: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Tuesday decided to impose a 15-day territory-wide lockdown starting Friday in a bid to contain a resurgent coronavirus pandemic, Geo News reported.

The decision came as Pakistan’s daily Covid-19 infections rose by 2,050 — 83 of which were from the AJK. Thirty-three corona patients died in the same period, five of which were in the AJK. As of Tuesday, Pakistan’s active infections stood at 29,055, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). At least 1,688 patients are admitted across the country, 218 of who are on ventilators.

AJK’s lockdown be imposed on all the territory’s districts simultaneously. Public gatherings, including weddings, will be banned, while religious gatherings and funeral prayers will be held with standard operating procedures. Schools will also be closed down. In the rest of Pakistan, authorities approached the situation differently. Sindh ruled out the possibility of winter vacations in the province this year, with Education Minister Saeed Ghani saying students had been given more holidays than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic. “There is no question of winter vacations right now,” he said. He added that a final decision on the matter would be taken during a NCOC meeting later this month.

Balochistan on the other hand announced winter holidays in educational institutions early. The province’s education minister, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, had said winter vacations will commence from December 1. “The new education year will begin from March after three-month vacations across the province,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid, in a conversation with Geo Pakistan, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given the go-ahead to pre-book coronavirus vaccines and two manufacturers had been approached.

Hamid said the payment for these purchases from the international manufacturers would be made soon. The government has yet to reveal the names of the two companies. In the first phase, 10 million Pakistanis will get the vaccine and frontline workers and people over 65 years old will be prioritised.