PDM unveils 12-point ‘Charter of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Tuesday presented a “Charter of Pakistan” just days after the opposition failed to make significant gains in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections which demanded — among its 12 points — reforms to ensure “free, fair and equitable elections”.

The charter was read out by PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a press conference following a meeting of the 11-party alliance which was attended by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who explained in a tweet later that her father, Nawaz Sharif, could not participate in the gathering due to “severe kidney pain”.

According to the Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, the charter demands ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution and sovereignty of the Parliament.

The PDM chief also said that the opposition alliance “rejects the rigging in Gilgit Baltistan”. “This was a replay of the rigging of the 2018 elections,” said Maulana Fazl. He alleged that the Supreme Court’s directives for a free and fair election in Gilgit-Baltistan were ignored.

He also announced that their rallies would continue as planned. Fazlur Rehman said that PDM rejects the ban on political rallies under the guise of coronavirus”. “The PDM’s rallies will be held as per schedule.”

Reading out the charter, Maulana Fazl said the PDM demands an end to the role of the “establishment” from politics and calls for an independent judiciary. The charter calls for reforms and the holding of “free, fair and equitable elections” as well as the protection of the “basic human and democratic rights of the people”.

It also calls for the protection of the rights of the provinces and the 18th Constitutional Amendment. Maulana Fazl said the PDM’s Charter of Pakistan called for an effective local government system, and was steadfast in its defence of freedom of expression and the media. It also called for eliminating extremism and terrorism by implementing the National Action Plan.

The charter also addresses the economic situation in the country, and called for measures to check inflation, unemployment and an emergency economic plan to end poverty. And finally, it demands the protection and implementation of the Islamic provisions of the Constitution.